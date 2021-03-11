Automechanika Frankfurt Will Take Place as In-Person Event in September

Trade fair to take place with a new online program including livestream of in-person Collision Talk event.

This year’s Automechanika Frankfurt is taking place as a hybrid event for the first time on September 14-18 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. The primary focus will be on the physical event and all the advantages it offers. Automechanika will be supplementing these by providing all exhibitors with new opportunities to network digitally with those members of the international B2B audience who cannot travel to Frankfurt due to the pandemic. Digital features that are made available to all exhibitors free of charge maximize