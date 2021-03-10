CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / IBIS Releases Virtual 2021 and In-Person 2022 Global Event Schedule

IBIS Releases Virtual 2021 and In-Person 2022 Global Event Schedule

By Leave a Comment

In 2020, face-to-face International Bodyshop Industry Symposium (IBIS) conferences made way for a new and exciting era of live broadcasts streamed direct to via its custom interactive event platform. Throughout the year, IBIS brought together the global collision industry safely, efficiently and innovatively through the power of connecting online.

International Bodyshop Industry SymposiumIn 2021, IBIS plans to consolidate the success of these broadcasts with a new schedule of digitally delivered conferences. At their heart will the same world class, unique and thought-provoking content we’ve always delivered – wrapped up in high production presentations, panel debates, interviews, Q&A and live polling.

In 2022 IBIS

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey