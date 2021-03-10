IBIS Releases Virtual 2021 and In-Person 2022 Global Event Schedule

In 2020, face-to-face International Bodyshop Industry Symposium (IBIS) conferences made way for a new and exciting era of live broadcasts streamed direct to via its custom interactive event platform. Throughout the year, IBIS brought together the global collision industry safely, efficiently and innovatively through the power of connecting online.

In 2021, IBIS plans to consolidate the success of these broadcasts with a new schedule of digitally delivered conferences. At their heart will the same world class, unique and thought-provoking content we’ve always delivered – wrapped up in high production presentations, panel debates, interviews, Q&A and live polling.

In 2022 IBIS