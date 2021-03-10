Farmers Insurance Launches New CrashAssist Feature Within its Signal App

Farmers auto policyholders using the safe driving app will now have access to crash detection and support features including filing a claim.

Farmers Insurance announced the launch of CrashAssist, a new feature included within the Signal app that helps connect drivers with emergency services in the event of an accident and offers help in reporting a claim, if desired. The crash detection feature will be available via app update to all Signal customers by mid-March.

“We are committed to finding innovative ways to help people be safer on the roads,” said Carolyn Wald, head of innovation and integration for Farmers.