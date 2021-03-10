CollisionWeek

BASF Partners with BMW for Private-Label Paint-Related Products Brand Fit4Paint in 18 Countries

Two-year agreement for paint-related products brand complements BASF’s exclusive paint supplier status for ColorSystem.

BASF has become the exclusive global supplier to Fit4Paint, BMW’s private label paint-related products (PRP) offering. Fit4Paint is an optimized portfolio of protection, cleaning, sanding, masking, mixing & painting, and polishing accessories put together by paint experts that can easily meet the specific needs of BMW painters and is aligned with BMW’s ColorSystem paint portfolio.

This agreement, which runs for two years, is exclusive to BMW authorized dealers and body

