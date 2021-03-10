AkzoNobel Opens New High-Tech Instructional Center

AkzoNobel announced the grand opening of its new national meeting and instructional center complete with ultra-high-tech audio-visual equipment to help those virtually attending meetings or training feel like they’re right in the room.

The idea for this new, high-tech hybrid training center came from AkzoNobel’s Michael Kuntz, who is responsible for employee, distributor and end-user customer development within its Automotive & Specialty Coatings group, and is always looking for ways to meet the needs of more customers in increasingly effective ways.

“In any type of meeting or learning environment, we want to create an experience that’s meaningful, impactful and engaging