Nissan North America Launches Consumer Referral Campaign to Support Certified Collision Repair Centers

Assured Performance today announced Nissan North America’s new consumer campaign targeted 3.9 million Nissan customers and 500,000 INFINITI customers. Nissan’s consumer awareness campaign helps to further educate and refer their vehicle owners to their nearest Nissan Certified Repair Provider and provide them with important links and instructions.

Assured Performance, who administers Nissan’s Certification program, reported an immediate impact from Nissan’s campaign and their National Certified Repair Network. The campaign launch resulted a tenfold increase in the number of hits on their certified collision repair facility locator.

Nissan’s campaign relied on creative and accessible messaging, including “What’s Done is Done, So