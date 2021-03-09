Mercedes-Benz AG Approves Axalta Refinish Brands in 8 Asia-Pacific Markets Until 2025

CollisionWeek

Mercedes-Benz AG has renewed its approval of Spies Hecker and Standox, two of the premium, global refinish brands of Axalta (NYSE: AXTA), global manufacturer of liquid and powder coatings. Effective April 1, 2021, Spies Hecker and Standox are once again approved for use across the Mercedes-Benz network in eight Asian-Pacific (APAC) markets, until March 31, 2025. This agreement is in addition to Mercedes-Benz approvals already in place with Spies Hecker and Standox in over 60 countries globally.

Axalta logoThe newly signed approval covers Mainland China, Indonesia and South Korea for Spies Hecker. For Standox, it comprises Australia, India, Japan, Taiwan and

