Farmers Insurance Returns to Louisiana Auto Insurance Market

Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon has approved rate and form filings for Farmers Insurance (Farmers), the nation’s ninth largest property and casualty insurer, to return to the Louisiana market this month with auto, homeowners, condo and renters insurance.

“The addition of a major national company to the roster of insurers offering property and automobile insurance in our state is a huge win for consumer choice and cost,” said Commissioner Donelon. “Recruiting more insurers – large and small – to write policies in Louisiana is part of our strategy to increase competition and put downward pressure on rates. I’m very glad