CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Crash Champions Selects Overall Parts Solutions as Preferred Collision Repair Parts Procurement Supplier

Crash Champions Selects Overall Parts Solutions as Preferred Collision Repair Parts Procurement Supplier

By Leave a Comment

Crash Champions, LLC announced today that it has selected Overall Parts Solutions, Inc. (OPS) and OPS Technologies as its preferred parts procurement platform. Enterprise-wide implementation of the OPS Technology Suite will allow Crash Champions to leverage a standardized parts ordering solution to help accelerate the Company’s growth in sales.

Crash Champions logoCrash Champions has worked with OPS to achieve a successful implementation of its parts procurement tool. While Crash Champions’ management system allows shops to manage repairs and accounts and communicate with all of their customers, the OPS suite of products provides online access to parts ordering, parts availability, order status updates,

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey