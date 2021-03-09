Classic Collision Acquires Multiple Collision Repair Shop Operator in California

Company now has 12 locations in the state, 65 in five states.

Classic Collision, LLC, the multi-site collision repair operator based in Atlanta, Ga., announced its third multi-shop acquisition in California with the acquisition of all three Signature Auto Collision locations in the San Bernardino market. Classic Collision now has 12 California locations and operates 65 centers total in Georgia, Florida, Alabama, South Carolina, and California.

Signature Auto Collision has been the go-to auto body shop for the communities of Hesperia, Barstow, and Phelan for over a decade. “Signature is a dominant player in San Bernardino county and we are