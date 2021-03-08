National Collision Repair Associations Release Position Statement on Scanning Compensation

Associations say scans are necessary and non-included operation.

The Automotive Service Associated (ASA), the Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) and the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers (AASP), on March 5 released a position statement on the issue of diagnostic scans and recalibration work. According to the position statement, the work is necessary and a non-included operation.

According to the statement:

On behalf of the combined efforts from Industry Associations, collision repair professionals, scan tool providers and various subject matter experts, Automotive Service Associated (ASA), the Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) and the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers (AASP)