Asirom Chooses Solera’s Artificial Intelligence for the Risk Inspection of Motor Insurance Policies

Asirom Vienna Insurance Group and Solera announced that the Romania-based insurers is using Solera’s Qapter artificial intelligence in the underwriting process for the Asirom’s CASCO car insurance product. Asirom VIG is the first company in Romania and one of the first in Europe to use artificial intelligence (AI) in the risk inspection process for the vehicles it takes out in insurance.

SoleraAsirom VIG has improved the validation flow of risk inspections related to CASCO insurance policies, by implementing new technologies that use AI to identify and assess the damages existing at the time of entering the insurance.

Currently, Asirom customers

