NABC Presents Donations in Honor of Award Recipients

As part of the revamped National Auto Body Council (NABC) Awards Program in celebration of its 25th anniversary, the NABC introduced two new awards in place of the previous ones – the NABC President’s Award and the NABC Changing and Saving Lives Award. Along with the trophy and industry recognition, the NABC also announced it would make contributions in the recipients’ honor to their preferred industry charities.

The NABC President’s Award was presented to Berkshire Hathaway Automotive and Darren Huggins, National Collison Director for Berkshire Hathaway Automotive, received the lifetime traveling trophy on behalf of the organization. In addition, the