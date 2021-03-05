CollisionWeek

LexisNexis Risk Solutions Introduces Verified Data Solution to Streamline Total Loss Claims

LexisNexis Risk Solutions announced the development of LexisNexis VINsights that will improve the total loss claims management process by reducing the time it takes to settle a claim. VINsights will deliver the information an adjuster needs in near real-time, including the registered owner name, titled owner name and lienholder data. Lienholder data includes lien payoff information, branded title status and owed state taxes and fees. 

LexisNexis Risk Solutions logo“Total loss frequency is increasing and settling these claims quickly can be a real challenge due to the wide variety of data that is required,” said Frank Cesario, Director of Claims, LexisNexis Risk Solutions. “By

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

