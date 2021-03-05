CollisionWeek

CCC Reports 50% Increase in AI Adoption by Auto Insurers in 2020

CCC Information Services (CCC) reported a more than 50 percent year-over-year increase in claims processed using deep learning. The company also reports that more than 5 million unique claims have been processed using a CCC deep learning AI solution, and the number of claims using two or more of its AI applications has more than doubled year over year. Today, more than 75 auto insurers are actively applying CCC’s advanced AI to power claims decisions and improve policyholder experiences.

The number of insurers using CCC’s proven AI solutions grew more than 30 percent year-over-year.

