Axalta Introduces Spies Hecker Waterborne System, Opens Regional Refinish Training Center in China

Axalta (NYSE:AXTA) announced the launch of its Spies Hecker Waterborne Full System, its latest full-layer waterborne solution for refinish customers in the Chinese market. The announcement was made during the grand opening ceremony on March 3 of its Southern Refinish Training Centre (RTC) in Guangzhou.

The new auto refinish coating system brings world-class technology to the Chinese refinishing industry while providing excellent color performance and meets the new GB24409 – 2020 national mandatory standards in China.

The Spies Hecker