Axalta Introduces Spies Hecker Waterborne System, Opens Regional Refinish Training Center in China

Axalta (NYSE:AXTA) announced the launch of its Spies Hecker Waterborne Full System, its latest full-layer waterborne solution for refinish customers in the Chinese market. The announcement was made during the grand opening ceremony on March 3 of its Southern Refinish Training Centre (RTC) in Guangzhou.

Axalta introduced its Spies Hecker Waterborne Full System during the grand opening of its new Refinish Training Center in Guangzhou, China.

The new auto refinish coating system brings world-class technology to the Chinese refinishing industry while providing excellent color performance and meets the new GB24409 – 2020 national mandatory standards in China.

