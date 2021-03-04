Service King Supports 844 Teammates During Pandemic Through President’s Fund

When unforeseen, pandemic-related challenges affected Service King Collision’s employees in 2020, the company was eager to show their support for teammates through the collision repair facility operator’s President’s Fund.

In 2010, Service King established the President’s Fund, the organization’s very own 501(c)(3) that serves as a resource for team members experiencing an unexpected or unusual financial obligation or crisis. The fund provides the Service King family with the unique opportunity to both support fellow teammates and request assistance in times of need.

One powerful principle guides the President’s Fund – helping teammates when they need it most. In fact, Service