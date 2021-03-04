Private Equity Firm American Pacific Group and Gray Eagle Capital Partners Launch Aesop Auto Parts with Wayne Auto Salvage Acquisition

American Pacific Group (APG), a San Francisco-based private equity firm, announced today that, together with Allam Taj and Christoph Ganz of Gray Eagle Capital Partners, it has formed Aesop Auto Parts, a company that will serve as a platform to acquire and grow progressive auto recycling businesses. Simultaneously, Aesop acquired Wayne Auto Salvage, an established provider of full-service and self-service recycled automotive parts.

Wayne Auto Salvage, a Goldsboro, North Carolina-based company, operates full- and self-service automotive recycling businesses and provides high quality recycled original auto parts to the professional and do-it-yourself repair market. Founded in 1970, Wayne has been instrumental