Interview: Atul Vohra, Solera

In our video interview, Vohra, regional managing director for Solera, details the results of its consumer, insurer and repairer research on artificial intelligence and claims technology.

In February, Solera released results of a study of over 1600 consumer, insurance and repairer respondents on how digital technologies such as artificial intelligence and self-service claims apps are being implemented and received. One key finding was that nearly three-quarters of consumers, at 72%, desired a fully automated claims process.

