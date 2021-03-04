CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / Feature / Interview: Atul Vohra, Solera

Interview: Atul Vohra, Solera

By Leave a Comment

In our video interview, Vohra, regional managing director for Solera, details the results of its consumer, insurer and repairer research on artificial intelligence and claims technology.

In February, Solera released results of a study of over 1600 consumer, insurance and repairer respondents on how digital technologies such as artificial intelligence and self-service claims apps are being implemented and received. One key finding was that nearly three-quarters of consumers, at 72%, desired a fully automated claims process.

In our video interview embedded below, Atul Vohra, regional managing director for Solera, details the results of the consumer research as well as the

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey