Insurance Institute for Highway Safety Partners with Governor’s Highway Safety Association and National Road Safety Foundation to Pilots to Reduce Speeding

After rise in speeding during pandemic, groups launch initiatives to slow drivers down.

Three national roadway safety organizations — the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA), Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and National Road Safety Foundation (NRSF) — are partnering to fund and evaluate pilot projects by two states to reduce speeding.

Maryland and Virginia will each receive $100,000 to develop, implement and evaluate speed management pilot programs that leverage engineering, equitable enforcement, education, public outreach and advocacy strategies simultaneously. Maryland’s project will be located in a rural setting, while Virginia’s will be in an urban area.

The speed pilots