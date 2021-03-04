Former Microsoft CFO and Investor John Connors Joins Tractable Board

Tractable announced that former Microsoft CFO and Ignition Partners Managing Partner, John Connors, has joined its Board of Directors.

Connors brings over 30 years of experience as a builder, leader and advisor of high-growth companies in North America. At Microsoft, he led several worldwide divisions, including finance, information technology, worldwide operations and the enterprise sales group. More recently, at Ignition Partners he invests in and serves as a board member of high-growth tech companies, including Splunk and Icertis, and is a 15-year member of the Nike Inc. board.

His experience in building enterprise businesses in the US will help Tractable