CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Former Microsoft CFO and Investor John Connors Joins Tractable Board

Former Microsoft CFO and Investor John Connors Joins Tractable Board

By Leave a Comment

Tractable announced that former Microsoft CFO and Ignition Partners Managing Partner, John Connors, has joined its Board of Directors.

Tractable logoConnors brings over 30 years of experience as a builder, leader and advisor of high-growth companies in North America. At Microsoft, he led several worldwide divisions, including finance, information technology, worldwide operations and the enterprise sales group. More recently, at Ignition Partners he invests in and serves as a board member of high-growth tech companies, including Splunk and Icertis, and is a 15-year member of the Nike Inc. board.

His experience in building enterprise businesses in the US will help Tractable

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey