Women’s Industry Network Opens Registration for Collision Repair Student Scholarship Walk Fundraiser

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) has opened registration for its annual Scholarship Walk fundraiser. This year, WIN has given participants from April 18 – May 2, to walk for the fundraiser, which will be held in a virtual format: instead of a set time, usually at WIN’s annual Education Conference, all contributors can walk when it works for them. Everyone is welcome to participate, you do not have to be a WIN Member. Participants must register by March 14, to receive the WIN collector T-shirt. All 2021 WIN sponsors will be featured on the back of the T-shirt.

Participants