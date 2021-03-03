CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Mitchell and Claim Genius Partner for AI-Enabled Claims Processing

Mitchell and Claim Genius Partner for AI-Enabled Claims Processing

By Leave a Comment

Mitchell today announced that Claim Genius’ artificial intelligence (AI) can now be accessed through the Mitchell Intelligent Open Platform (MIOP). This allows U.S. and Canadian carriers to use Mitchell Intelligent Estimating with Claim Genius computer vision algorithms—automatically producing partial or complete estimates from photos and videos of damaged vehicles.

Mitchell logo squareIntroduced in 2019, Mitchell Intelligent Estimating provides a flexible, end-to-end framework that integrates with market-leading AI providers through the MIOP.

“As a leader in AI-based auto claims technologies, we are committed to streamlining the appraisal process and to helping reduce claim processing time, increase carrier profitability and revolutionize the claims experience

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey