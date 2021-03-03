Mitchell and Claim Genius Partner for AI-Enabled Claims Processing

Mitchell today announced that Claim Genius’ artificial intelligence (AI) can now be accessed through the Mitchell Intelligent Open Platform (MIOP). This allows U.S. and Canadian carriers to use Mitchell Intelligent Estimating with Claim Genius computer vision algorithms—automatically producing partial or complete estimates from photos and videos of damaged vehicles.

Introduced in 2019, Mitchell Intelligent Estimating provides a flexible, end-to-end framework that integrates with market-leading AI providers through the MIOP.

“As a leader in AI-based auto claims technologies, we are committed to streamlining the appraisal process and to helping reduce claim processing time, increase carrier profitability and revolutionize the claims experience