Linda Massman Joins Caliber Board of Directors

Caliber announced the appointment of Linda K. Massman to its Board of Directors, effective March 1. Massman, the former President and Chief Executive Officer of Clearwater Paper Corporation and a former top executive at Supervalu, Accenture, and Ralphs Grocery, brings a well-established record of business accomplishments to Caliber’s Board of Directors. She joins as the Chair of the Audit Committee and will help strengthen the company’s fiscal compliance and financials at its more than 1,250 service centers.

“We are thrilled to welcome Linda to our Caliber board and family,” said Steve