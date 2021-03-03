Bret Runyon Joins Spanesi Sales and Technical Training Team

Spanesi Americas, Inc. announced the addition of Bret Runyon to the role of Sales and Training Specialist.

Runyon, a graduate from Southwestern Community College with an associate degree in Automotive Collision Repair and Refinish, has over 30 years of collision repair facility experience. Runyon worked his way up from entry-level positions to become a manager at a regional multi-location operator’s I-CAR Gold Class facility with several OEM repair center certifications.

“Repairing customer vehicles to OEM specifications has been a clearly defined goal in my career within