ProColor Collision Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in Pickering, Ontario

The Fix Network Canada announced owner operator Surais ‘Sam’ Samlal and his team at ProColor Collision Pickering joined its network, making it the eighth ProColor Collision location in the province of Ontario. The facility previously operated as JSR Collision Centre Ltd.

Associated with the region’s collision repair industry for the past 42 years, Samlal began his automotive journey at an early age working in his family-owned auto repair shop in his native Trinidad and Tobago. That early fascination with the automotive industry soon led him to open his own repair facility in Pickering 40 years back, operating from a small