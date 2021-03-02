CollisionWeek

Forest Service Employee and Collision Repair Shop Operator Indicted for Kickback Scheme for No-Bid Auto Body Work in California

A United States Forest Service employee was arrested March 1 on a federal grand jury indictment charging him with illegally directing nearly $900,000 in no-bid Forest Service vehicle repair and maintenance work to a JP’s Collision and Auto Body Center, Inc. in Bloomington, Calif. that illicitly paid him more than $360,000 in bribes and kickbacks.

Francisco Isaias, 38, of San Bernardino, surrendered to authorities and was to be arraigned yesterday afternoon on seven counts of honest services wire fraud and 12 counts of conflict of interest.

Joaquin Perez, 44, of Rancho Cucamonga, the operator of JP’s Collision and Auto Body

