CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Consumer Sentiment Declined in February

Consumer Sentiment Declined in February

By Leave a Comment

Improved job prospects top concern of consumers.

The relatively small recent loss in consumer confidence in February was concentrated among households with below median incomes, and focused on future economic prospects, according to the University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers.

The worst of the pandemic may be nearing its end, but few consumers anticipate the type of widespread and persistent economic growth that will improve employment conditions to their very positive prepandemic levels, said U-M economist Richard Curtin, director of the surveys.

Consumer Sentiment Index February 2021

The Consumer Sentiment Index was 76.8 in the February 2021 survey, down from 79.0 in January and substantially

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey