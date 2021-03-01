Tony Wu Appointed Vice President of Automotive Refinish, Asia at PPG

PPG (NYSE:PPG) announced the appointment of Tony Wu as vice president, automotive refinish, Asia, effective today. He will report to Chancey Hagerty, vice president, global automotive refinish, and will succeed Pauline Yuen, who has announced her intent to retire, effective March 19.

Wu, current vice president, Greater China industrial coatings (IC) and global electronic materials, joined PPG in 2014 as general manager, IC, Greater China. In 2019, he expanded his responsibilities to include global leadership for the electronic materials segment. Prior to PPG, Wu was general manager, China, at