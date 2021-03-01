State Farm Reports Earned Premium of $65.1 Billion

The largest auto insurer in the U.S. reports growth in auto policies for second year in a row. Reduced auto premiums 11%.

The State Farm P-C group of companies reported earned premium of $65.1 billion, a combined underwriting gain of $1.9 billion, and paid $1.9 billion in dividends to policyholders. This result compared to an underwriting gain of $777 million on earned premium of $64.8 billion in 2019. The 2020 underwriting results reflect lower auto lines incurred claims offset by returns of value to customers in the form of lower premiums, along with an increase in homeowners incurred claims. The