Solera Launches Qapter AI Estimating Platform for Collision Repair Shops in North America and Europe

Solera today announced the global rollout of their Artificial Intelligence (AI) solution, Qapter, to automotive repair and collision repair shops in Europe and North America. According to the company, customers using Qapter will have the ability to empower non-skilled damage appraisers to create estimates in under three minutes. The AI-based estimating system will help repair shops to shorten key-to-key times, manage operating costs and deliver a better repair experience for customers.

QapterSolera’s approach makes it possible for repair shops to introduce photo-based estimating as a simple release upgrade.

Intelligent, accurate, estimating is an essential part of the full claims workflow.

