Boyd Group Opens New Collision Repair Center in Pensacola

The Boyd Group Inc. announced the opening of a Gerber Collision & Glass collision repair center in Pensacola, Fla.

The newly constructed facility is situated with great visibility to travelers on a major roadway and in proximity to many new car dealerships. Pensacola is the westernmost city in the Florida Panhandle, the county seat of Escambia County and the principal city in a metropolitan area of over 500,000 people. The Naval Air Station Pensacola, located just outside the city limits, is the training base for naval aviators and aircraft maintenance staff.

“The opening of this repair center expands our brand