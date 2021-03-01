AASP/NJ Detailed Future of ADAS During Virtual Member Meeting

To educate members on the importance of proper ADAS repair, the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) recently welcomed John Anello of Auto Tech on Wheels and Nick Dominato from adasThink for ADAS: The Future Is NOW, a two-hour Zoom seminar that provided insight into this technology, its requirements and how it will affect the industry moving forward.

As Anello explained, ADAS did not come along overnight. Electric steering came about in the ’90s, and Lane Keeping Assist has been around since 2004. However, over the past few years, ADAS has grown at an overwhelming rate.