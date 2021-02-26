U.S. Driving Last Year Was Lowest in Two Decades

After six consecutive years of gradual increases in vehicle-miles traveled (VMT), the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) released new year-end estimates yesterday showing total U.S. driving fell by 13.2% – from 3.3 trillion VMT in 2019 to 2.83 trillion in 2020. This decrease equates to an estimated reduction of nearly 170 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions.

“As the Biden Administration works to get the pandemic under control and rebuild the economy, the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) is committed to building back better,” said Acting Federal Highway Administrator Stephanie Pollack. “As we get Americans back to work, we will