Overall Parts Solutions Launches Parts Management Solution for the Mechanical Repair Industry

Overall Parts Solutions (OPS) announced the launch of an all-new parts management solution designed specifically to support mechanical repair shops and parts suppliers. The vast suite of tools is delivered through OPSTrax , providing a fast and efficient means to manage mechanical parts procurement, provide quick deliveries, and an easier payment method.

OPSTrax Mechanical Solution is designed to be a one-stop resource for ordering mechanical parts. The software provides access to the electronic parts catalog, empowering Independent Repair Facilities (IRFs) to order parts online quicker. The heart of the system is its integrated Electronic Parts Catalog (EPC), which is frequently