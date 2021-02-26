The Automotive Lift Institute (ALI) has developed a new lift inspection process for the more than 500 ALI Certified Lift Inspectors across North America to follow when inspecting any car lift, truck lift or other vehicle lift. The Check360 Certified Lift Inspection is a comprehensive examination of the lift structure as well as its electrical and mechanical components. The inspection also includes a review of training logs, operating instructions and safety materials. Check360 lift inspections meet all the requirements of the national safety standard governing lift operation, inspection and maintenance, ANSI/ALI ALOIM (current edition).
Automotive Lift Institute Introduces Certified Lift Inspection Process
