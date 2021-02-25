CollisionWeek

PPG Introduces Iso-Free Primer Surfacer and Catalyst

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced the launch of its premium NCP450 Iso-Free Primer Surfacer and NCX455 Iso-Free Catalyst for the U.S. market.  Both products are specifically formulated without isocyanates.

PPG logoThe new primer surfacer has been engineered to provide an exceptional foundation for PPG’s popular Deltron basecoat automotive refinish system.

Ideal for small repairs, NCP450 Iso-Free Primer Surfacer provides excellent bare metal adhesion and corrosion protection without the need of an etch primer or other metal treatment.  The product is easy to apply, wets up nicely, and lays down smooth. It can be applied with a roller or spray gun.  NCP450

