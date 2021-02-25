Podium Launches Tool to Help Businesses Elevate Their SMS Marketing Campaigns

Podium, the customer messaging platform for businesses, announced the addition of Podium Campaigns to its existing suite of interaction management tools, allowing local businesses to launch robust SMS text message marketing campaigns directly from the Podium platform.

With a 98% open rate, SMS text messaging is one of the most powerful tools for marketing campaign conversations, averaging upwards of 4.5 times the rate of email. Purpose-built for the needs of local businesses, Podium Campaigns enables easy creation, management and reporting of campaigns in-line with a business’ existing messaging strategy.

“As we have seen a dramatic shift in the way that