Fix Auto UK Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in Leeds

Almost a year to the day since initial building works got underway, Fix Auto Leeds North, the network’s first purpose-built collision repair center is open for business.

Fix Auto Leeds North developed by Sam (left) and Stephen Smith (second left), pictured alongside Bodyshop Manager Stephen Woodward and Assistant Manager Richard Jones (right), is now fully operational.

This week saw vehicles officially rolled into the multi-million pound 14,500 sq ft development created by Sam and Stephen Smith. The flagship repair center is positioned close to the city’s main arterial road network and complements their existing Fix Auto sites in Keighley, Bradford

