February Auto Sales Projected to Exceed 2020 Levels on Selling-Day Basis

Retail sales strong in February despite adverse weather and lean inventory.

New-vehicle retail sales for the month of February are expected to show growth from February 2020, according to a joint forecast from J.D. Power and LMC Automotive. Retail sales for new vehicles are projected to reach 975,600 units, a 3.3% increase compared with February 2020 when adjusted for selling days. February 2021 contains two fewer selling days and one fewer selling weekend than February 2020. Comparing the same sales volume without adjusting for the number of selling days translates to a year-over-year decrease of 4.6%. February 2020 was a