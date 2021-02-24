CollisionWeek

Governors Highway Safety Association Report on Distracted Driving Deaths Increase Identifies Need to Strengthen Laws and Enforcement

The Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA) today announced the release of the inaugural Behavioral Traffic Safety Cooperative Research Program (BTSCRP) report, Using Electronic Devices While Driving: Legislation and Enforcement Implications, published this morning by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine’s Transportation Research Board (TRB) and funded through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

GHSA logoDriver distraction remains a major roadway safety concern, and the impact of these preventable crashes are felt every day across the country. Crashes involving a distracted driver killed 3,142 people in 2019, up nearly 10 percent from the year before.

Researchers at Westat reviewed

  1. It’s amazing how many people I still see holding their phones and texting while driving. It’s people like that who will keep the collision shops busy, however those same people may potentially keep the hospitals busy too. All we need to do is put the phone down and drive! With today’s vehicles, almost all are equipped with hands-free technology. It is really that hard….?

