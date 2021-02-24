Fix Auto Canada Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in Alberta

Fix Auto Canada announced the addition of Fix Auto Strathmore, a 10,000 square foot collision repair center, to its network. The new shop strengthens Fix Auto’s footprint in Alberta, bringing advanced collision repair services to the closely knit community of Strathmore.

The new shop is the third Fix Auto location established by owner-operators Andy and Lana Moritz in just four years. The couple launched Fix Auto Calgary Deerfoot in 2016, following up with Fix Auto Drayton three years later. In 2017, they also entered the automotive glass repair business by taking up a NOVUS Glass franchise in the region.

“Strathmore