Boyd Group Acquires Collision Repair Centers in Ohio and Texas

In two separate transactions, the MSO added three locations, including a former dealer facility.

The Boyd Group Inc. announced the acquisition of two collision repair centers in Ohio and one in Texas.

The new Gerber Collision & Glass locations in Ohio previously operated as Frankie & Dylan’s Complete Collision & Custom Repair, originating in Mentor in 1995 and expanding to Streetsboro in 2011. Mentor is located approximately 30 miles northeast of Cleveland. Over 2 million visitors are attracted yearly to Headlands Beach State Park in Mentor. Streetsboro is within the Akron Metropolitan Statistical Area and located 20 miles northeast of