CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / asTech Acquires adasThink

asTech Acquires adasThink

By Leave a Comment

Repairify, Inc., the parent of asTech and a portfolio company of the private equity firm Kinderhook Industries, announced the acquisition of adasThink, a company that retrieves information related to the vehicle-specific advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and identifies required procedures and calibration based on labor operations in an automotive repair estimate. The transaction represents the tenth add-on acquisition for asTech. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

asTech logoThe announcement by Repairify comes on the heels of an announcement that 3M made a strategic investment in the company that would help it expand in the Americas and Europe.

The adasThink technology leverages the

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey