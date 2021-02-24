asTech Acquires adasThink

Repairify, Inc., the parent of asTech and a portfolio company of the private equity firm Kinderhook Industries, announced the acquisition of adasThink, a company that retrieves information related to the vehicle-specific advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and identifies required procedures and calibration based on labor operations in an automotive repair estimate. The transaction represents the tenth add-on acquisition for asTech. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The announcement by Repairify comes on the heels of an announcement that 3M made a strategic investment in the company that would help it expand in the Americas and Europe.

The adasThink technology leverages the