Nexterra Announces Concierge Repair and Claims Management Services for Auto Dealers and OEMs

Nexterra Solutions Group, LLC, the international automotive restoration, claims management and service contract provider that operates Dent Concepts and Allied Overspray service brands, announced it is expand its reach and offerings into the automotive dealership and OEM communities. Nexterra provides fully customizable concierge auto physical damage assessment and restoration platforms, plus vehicle service products that improve loss cost efficiencies and vehicle owner loyalty.

By providing partners with methods to assess, repair and complete hail and overspray claims more efficiently, the Nexterra Solutions Group provides insurers, collision repairers, dealerships, fleet, rideshare companies and automakers a scalable, customizable, total claims management and