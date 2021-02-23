CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Nexterra Announces Concierge Repair and Claims Management Services for Auto Dealers and OEMs

Nexterra Announces Concierge Repair and Claims Management Services for Auto Dealers and OEMs

By Leave a Comment

Nexterra Solutions Group, LLC, the international automotive restoration, claims management and service contract provider that operates Dent Concepts and Allied Overspray service brands, announced it is expand its reach and offerings into the automotive dealership and OEM communities. Nexterra provides fully customizable concierge auto physical damage assessment and restoration platforms, plus vehicle service products that improve loss cost efficiencies and vehicle owner loyalty.

Nexterra Solutions Group logoBy providing partners with methods to assess, repair and complete hail and overspray claims more efficiently, the Nexterra Solutions Group provides insurers, collision repairers, dealerships, fleet, rideshare companies and automakers a scalable, customizable, total claims management and

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey