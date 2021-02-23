LKQ Opens Central Distribution Center in the Netherlands

After a construction time of just one year, LKQ Fource has opened a new 50,000 square meter (538,000 sq. ft.) warehouse that will play an important role as a part of LKQ’s European logistics footprint.

“Our principle regarding parts availability is ‘Logistics without Borders’ to seamlessly serve our customers. Digitalization gives us the opportunity to virtually integrate the current national logistics centers into one logistics platform that is available to all our European customers. The central distribution center will strengthen our position in the Benelux countries, and accelerate our development in a number of business areas including cross-border logistics”, says