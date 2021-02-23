CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / 3M Invests in asTech Parent Repairify

3M Invests in asTech Parent Repairify

By Leave a Comment

Strategic investment will help scanning and calibration firm expand in Americas and Europe.

Repairify, Inc., known for its asTech device and remote scanning, programing, and calibration services, today announced a strategic investment from 3M. The investment from 3M will help Repairify further expand and accelerate its proprietary tools, technology and service offerings across the Americas and Europe.  Terms and conditions of the investment were kept confidential and future collaboration will be announced in a separate press release later.

3M asTech Investment“The 3M strategic investment in Repairify enables us to accelerate our solutions and offerings across the entire automotive ecosystem,” stated Cris Hollingsworth,

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey