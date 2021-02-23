3M Invests in asTech Parent Repairify

Strategic investment will help scanning and calibration firm expand in Americas and Europe.

Repairify, Inc., known for its asTech device and remote scanning, programing, and calibration services, today announced a strategic investment from 3M. The investment from 3M will help Repairify further expand and accelerate its proprietary tools, technology and service offerings across the Americas and Europe. Terms and conditions of the investment were kept confidential and future collaboration will be announced in a separate press release later.

“The 3M strategic investment in Repairify enables us to accelerate our solutions and offerings across the entire automotive ecosystem,” stated Cris Hollingsworth,