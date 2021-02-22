CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Tesla Opens Ninth U.S. Structural Collision Repair Center in Denver

Tesla Opens Ninth U.S. Structural Collision Repair Center in Denver

By Leave a Comment

Tesla has opened its ninth company owned structural collision repair center, a 30,000 sq. ft. facility located at 450 E. 52nd Ave. in Denver, Colo. The company, responding to vehicle owner criticism over the length of time necessary to complete body repair services, announced in 2017 that it would open company owned collision repair centers to supplement its network of independently owned certified collision repair facilities.

Tesla logoThe company began adding cosmetic body repair services to several of its existing service centers in 2018 and followed with dedicated structural repair centers.

According to the company’s body shop support web page, Tesla

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey