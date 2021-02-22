Tesla Opens Ninth U.S. Structural Collision Repair Center in Denver

Tesla has opened its ninth company owned structural collision repair center, a 30,000 sq. ft. facility located at 450 E. 52nd Ave. in Denver, Colo. The company, responding to vehicle owner criticism over the length of time necessary to complete body repair services, announced in 2017 that it would open company owned collision repair centers to supplement its network of independently owned certified collision repair facilities.

The company began adding cosmetic body repair services to several of its existing service centers in 2018 and followed with dedicated structural repair centers.

According to the company’s body shop support web page, Tesla