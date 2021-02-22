Gasoline Consumption Improved in First Half of February

The rate of consumption was up for last two weeks on week-over-week basis. Decline in the four-week moving average in the first half of February drops below 10% level.
The latest data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed that gasoline consumption for the week ending February 12 was up for the second week in a row versus the previous week and the decline in the four-week moving average compared to year ago levels has improved as well.
The weekly gasoline consumption statistic is a leading indicator of traffic volume that influences auto physical damage claims.
For the week
