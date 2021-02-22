Classic Collision Acquires Two Collision Repair Centers in Orlando

Classic Collision, LLC announced its second multi-shop acquisition in less than 30 days with the acquisition of both Orlando’s Supercenter Auto Body Repair locations in Orlando, Fla. Classic Collision now has 20 Florida locations and operates 62 centers total in Georgia, Florida, Alabama, South Carolina, and California.

Orlando’s Supercenter Auto Body has been servicing the Orlando community for almost 20 years. Centrally located near Orlando International Airport, now Classic Collision Orlando Supercenter and Classic Collision Orlando Airport will serve Orange and Osceola communities.

“We are excited to be part of Classic’s expansion into new markets and look forward to the